Wausau lawmaker apologizes for hiding OWI arrest

A central Wisconsin lawmaker is apologizing for not disclosing a OWI arrest. The Wausau Pilot and Review reports that Assemblyman Pat Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in 2018. This was Snyder’s second OWI arrest, but since it was over 10 years after his first OWI arrest, it was not treated as a misdemeanor. Snyder […]

