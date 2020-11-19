Wausau insurance broker charged with selling unapproved drugs from India to Medicare clients
Kenneth Zipperer bought prescription drugs that were not approved by the FDA and sold them for cash, according to a federal indictment.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Trump campaign seeks recount of ballots in Wisconsin in liberal Milwaukee and Dane...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2020 at 5:46 AM
The Trump campaign has filed a petition to conduct recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Evers says he will extend mask mandate into New Year
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2020 at 12:56 AM
One day after Wisconsin saw the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Governor Tony Evers has extended a State of Emergency, and reissued his original mask mandate. “I’m announcing I’ll be […]
Record of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Another day, another negative COVID-19 record for Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 7,989 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than 200 above the previous record. Your #COVID19_WI update shows another record high number […]
From Dahmer to Gein to Avery: Is Wisconsin snake-bitten when it comes to notorious crimes?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Criminal justice experts say that while Wisconsin has its share of bizarre and notorious crimes, it's a far cry from what happens in larger states.
Coronavirus in Brown County: Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in a week; death toll at 124...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Local health professionals urged residents again to change their holiday plans in the midst of the area's second wave of the virus.
Wisconsin reports yet another daily COVID-19 case record as ICU beds drop to dangerously...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM
The average number of new daily cases over the last seven days reached a new high of 6,563.
Gov. Tony Evers says he will extend mask mandate into 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2020 at 10:46 PM
"It's clear based on where we're headed, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of the only mitigation efforts we still have in place," Evers said.
Sturgeon Bay Common Council amends municipal zoning code for Fincantieri Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Bay Shipbuilding requested that the municipal zoning code be amended for a project. Despite residents' concerns, it passed.
