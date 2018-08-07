Wausau gas station clerk foils armed robbery

Two men are in custody for a weekend gas station robbery that was thwarted by a Wausau gas station clerk. 20-year-old Devonte Scoles and 31-year-old Joshua Pregont were arrested shortly after footage of the attempted robbery was released. The video shows a female clerk shoving Pregont into Scoles, and then both of them out the […]

Source: WRN.com

