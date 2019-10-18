Wausau cemetery shooting suspect faces numerous charges, $10 million dollar bond set

A hefty bond has been ordered for the suspect of the Pine Grove Cemetery shooting in Wausau. Henry West, 64, of Schofield has been charged with 17 counts for the murder shooting death of Patty Grimm. He is facing 11 counts of attempted homicide, arson, 3 counts of attempted arson, and obstructing an officer. During […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.