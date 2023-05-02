Wausau Asian family hurt, angry as district stands behind teacher who repeatedly used racial slurs
A public letter signed by five Asian community leaders in Wausau said the district is sending a message that derogatory language is not just tolerated, but normalized.
Cleanup of derailed train along Mississippi River should finish Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM
The Federal Railroad Administration is conducting an investigation into the derailment. That could take up to 30 days to complete.
A new U.S. News & World Report rated all 50 states. Here's where Wisconsin ranks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Wisconsin scores well in a new rating of states by U.S. News & World Report, but two neighbors fare better.
When it comes to energy independence on Wisconsin's tribal reservations, 'actions are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM
On the Menominee Reservation, volunteers recently learned to install and operate solar panels as part of the tribe's pursuit of energy independence.
Mississippi River floodwaters falling fast, but it could be weeks before a return to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM
A lack of downriver flooding is helping upriver water recede at a quick pace.
Family-owned greenhouse in Egg Harbor celebrates 65 years of business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM
A cookout and free plants for children are part of the anniversary celebration for the Werkheiser family's continued ownership.
Former Milwaukee County Clerk Joseph Czarnezki appointed to Wisconsin Elections Commission
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 1:18 AM
Gov. Tony Evers announced that Czarnezki would take the place of Julie Glancey, who stepped down from the Elections Commission Friday.
Sheriff's office investigating email threats made to Southern Door High School students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2023 at 11:38 PM
The threats were sent to several students over the past weekend.
14-year-olds could serve restaurant customers alcohol under a new bill in the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM
Wisconsin would be the only state in the country to allow teen workers under 17 to serve alcohol, according to the National Institutes of Health.
