Waupun Correctional Institution has been on partial lockdown for a month. Here's what to know.
The Waupun Correctional Institution has been on partial lockdown for over a month. Family members grow frustrated and one officer fears the worst.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Ripon employee sues Wisconsin assisted living center for failing to properly pay employees
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM
Megan Rankins has sued ABridge Care Concepts for not receiving overtime pay. ABridge has locations in Fond du Lac, Calumet and Kewaunee counties.
-
Why are flags flying at half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin Saturday?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM
Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.
-
A new area code for phone numbers comes into service in the 920 region Friday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM
New customers to the area will start receiving the 274 area code in late 2023 or early 2024.
-
Wisconsin has among the highest hospital prices in the nation. This bill seeks to help...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The bill largely mirrors a federal price transparency rule already in effect, but it would allow the state to enforce the rule and fine hospitals.
-
Waupun Correctional Institution has been on partial lockdown for a month. Here's what to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM
The Waupun Correctional Institution has been on partial lockdown for over a month. Family members grow frustrated and one officer fears the worst.
-
Oneida Nation and Ojibwe school in Hayward will use new grant funding for broadband...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Oneida Nation will use a $500,000 grant to expand broadband internet while Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School will use grant funding on a 'fab lab.'
-
Lion's Mouth Bookstore in downtown Green Bay to host series on mental health. Here's what...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The independent bookstore's first panel and discussion will focus on body image issues and the connection to social media.
-
Brown County jury awards $2 million in death of resident of now-closed Birch Creek...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The facility was owned by Meridian Senior Living, which currently runs The Landings of Kaukauna.
-
New PFAS fish consumption advisory begins for Green Bay and associated tributaries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM
Elevated levels of PFAS found in rainbow smelt caught from the waters.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.