Waupaca native to make Major League umpiring debut this weekend (AUDIO)

It can take eight to ten years for an aspiring professional umpire to make it to the big leagues. So things are right on time for 29-year-old Waupaca, Wisconsin native Nathan (Nate) Tomlinson. After graduating from Waupaca High School in 2009, Tomlinson went right to professional umpires school in Florida. That is when the long […]

