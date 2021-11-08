Waupaca Foundry fined nearly $201,000 by OSHA after 2 workers at Marinette site suffer injuries in separate incidents
Two employees were seriously injured in accidents earlier this year.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Sen. Andre Jacque, on his return from severe COVID, says he's 'blessed that God's not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM
A state lawmaker who endured some of the worst COVID-19 can inflict on a person was back on the Senate floor Monday for the first time since he became hospitalized with the virus in August.
-
The average of new daily COVID-19 cases increases for the sixth consecutive day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 9:53 PM
The seven-day average of daily COViD-19 cases increased over the weekend.
-
-
139,000 Wisconsinites, and possibly far more, would have to wait longer to vote in state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 9:19 PM
Republicans who control the state Senate plan to pass maps Monday that would delay voting in state Senate races for about 139,000 people.
-
Rep. Sara Rodriguez announces bid for lieutenant governor, creating Democratic primary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 9:08 PM
Rodriguez defeated Republican incumbent Rob Hutton in the Milwaukee suburbs after one of the most expensive legislative races of 2020.
-
South Carolina's James Clyburn endorses Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 9:05 PM
Previously, Mandela Barnes gained endorsements from U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
-
3 second-floor tenants escape fire in Oconto apartment building through a window
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM
The residents managed to exit a second floor window to a porch roof below.
-
Ticket prices moderate to high as Green Bay Packers head into home portion of schedule
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Tickets for the Green Bay Packers' next four games, three of which are at home, selling at premium prices.
-
Wisconsin Tourism Industry Bouncing Back From Pandemic Losses
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM
