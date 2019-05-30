Waupaca County explosion victim recorded deadly blast on phone, complaint says
Paul A. Casperson, a 44-year-old from Belvidere, Illinois, died after he was struck by shrapnel from the explosion.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The best Wisconsin reader-submitted weather and wildlife photos for May5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids, Wood County police logs: Woman urinates on man's bed6 hours ago
- 19th Amendment: Women's right to vote passed 100 years ago. What does it mean to you ...6 hours ago
- Prep Playoff Athletic Scores from Wednesday 5/297 hours ago
- Hillsboro Tigers Baseball Claims Regional Championship in 10-5 Victory over Cashton7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Student Earns Expense-Paid Trip to DCRC Meeting11 hours ago
- Pierce County Man Hurt in Farm Mishap11 hours ago
- Bores Selected as WHA Summer Intern11 hours ago
- Democrats To Choose New Party Leader At Annual Convention1 day ago
- Joint Finance slashes Evers UW-System funding request1 day ago
- Joint Finance approves increases to public defenders, district attorneys offices1 day ago
- Northwoods League Opening Day Scoreboard2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.