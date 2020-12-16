Waukesha man committed after stabbing family members over Coronavirus

A Waukesha man will spend the rest of his life in a mental institute for killing two family members. A Waukesha County judge found 36-year-old Adam Roth not guilty because of mental disease or defect for killing his wife and her sister in April because he believed that he needed to save them from COVID-19. […]

Source: WRN.com







