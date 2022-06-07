Waukesha County Judge stays order that would prevent DNR from regulation pollution cleanups

A Waukesha County Judge has issued a stay on a ruling that could prevent the D N R from regulating PFAS contamination. Judge Michael Bohren says the state and business groups need to come to a solution pending appeal. “It puts the plaintiffs and the business people and the people who supported the plaintiffs somewhat […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.