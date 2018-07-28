Waterfest on Castle Rock Lake Kicks Off August 3rd through the 5th

Waterfest weekend at Castle Rock is less than a week away. Events kick off Friday August 3rd as Castle Rock County Park will host a family friendly movie as part of “Movie in the Park” at 8:30pm. Saturday has events from dusk to dawn including the 5k Run/Walk on the Wild Side, a bicycle parade, live music by Illegal Formation, the boat parade, fireworks, and a whole lot more including an appearance by Smokey Bear. On Sunday the Dirty Turtle will host the Award Ceremony for the boat parade at their annual Beer & Brat Brunch at noon. There are still openings to enter your boat in the parade. Visit the Waterfest Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WaterfestCRL/ for more information.

Source: WRJC.com

