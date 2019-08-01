Waterfest is This Saturday (August 3rd) on Castle Rock Lake
The 20th annual Waterfest at Castle Rock Lake kicks off tomorrow Saturday August 3rd. The event gets underway at Castle Rock County Park with the “Wild Slide” 5K Run/Walk, with registration beginning at 7am and the race at 8am. Registration is $15 per person. The event continues with train rides on the 40et8, food vendors, music, super hero visits, games bounce houses and more. At 8:30 in the evening the Lynxx Venetian lighted boat parade will begin at the Dirty Turtle. The boat parade will be followed by fireworks at roughly 9:45 pm.
Source: WRJC.com
