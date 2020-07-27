Water contaminated with 'forever chemicals,' arsenic spilled at Marinette fire fighting foam facility
Tyco Fire Protection Products, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls, was the origin of the spill, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Two women arrested in beating of state Sen. Tim Carpenter during night of protests in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2020 at 11:20 PM
Police arrested two women Monday accused of beating a state senator in June as he tried to take video of a crowd that tore down statues during a protest over racial injustice.
-
UWGB men's basketball adds Sun Prairie star guard Schaefer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2020 at 10:11 PM
Colin Schaefer was an all-state player in basketball and football as a senior at Sun Prairie.
-
Thompson says UW System schools will open with COVID-19 precautions in place
by Bob Hague on July 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM
University of Wisconsin System Interim President Tommy Thompson is adamant that in-person classes will happen on campuses around the state this fall, with pandemic precautions in place. “We’re putting out protocols for all the […]
-
-
Wisconsin will be added to Chicago's 14-day quarantine list later this week, Mayor Lori...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2020 at 9:12 PM
People traveling from Wisconsin to Chicago, and Chicagoans traveling to Wisconsin will have to quarantine for 14 days starting Friday.
-
Midwest Conference, NACC suspend sports until Jan. 1, 2021
by Bill Scott on July 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM
The Midwest Conference (MWC) and Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) announced Monday that it has suspended intercollegiate athletics competition until January 1, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Four Wisconsin based colleges […]
-
Voight, Todd Michael age 50 of Wolf Point, MT
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM
Todd Michael Voigt, age 50, of Wolf Point MT, formerly of Mauston died on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Wolf Point MT. Todd is the son of Bruce and Louise (Anglim) Voigt and was born on October 2, 1969 in Mauston, WI. Todd graduated […]
-
Meyer, Giles E age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM
Giles E. Meyer age 88 of Necedah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Giles was the son of Edward and Barbara (Meyer) Meyer and was born on March 26, 1932 in Dupue, Illinois.
-
Sauk County Holds FREE Wisconsin Dells Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2020 at 6:05 PM
Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will be conducting drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday & Wednesday, July 28 & 29 from 10 am – 6 pm both days at the Crystal Grand Theatre, […]
