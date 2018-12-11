Watch out for ‘spearphishing’ scam attacks on your business

Scammers are sending out more targeted email attacks against specific people, in a process known as Spearphishing. State consumer protection director Michelle Reinen says the scammers specifically target people with the authority to make payments or have access to financial information. One common tactic of the scam is to pose as your boss’s boss. “The […]

