Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Tuesday, May 5
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin to receive 100,000 face masks from Taiwan as coronavirus cases continue to rise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 11:40 PM
Taiwan's donation is part of an effort to assist other countries as it emerges as a model for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Four adults, six kids displaced after cooking fire damages Green Bay home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 11:07 PM
According to the fire department, the residents were cooking with propane in the garage when the unattended hot oil caught fire. No one was injured.
Bice: New state Ethics Commission member defends tweeting obscene images of Michigan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 10:57 PM
New Ethics Commission member Scot Ross tweeted photoshopped images of Michigan militia members carrying large sex toys instead of rifles at a protest.
Teens can get road tests waived under DOT pilot program; license renewal available online
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Starting Monday, those eligible will be able to renew a driver license online and road tests for teens will be waived under certain conditions.
'We did not expect him to make it:' Veteran hospitalized with coronavirus for 50 days...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Army veteran Arvin McCray could have been Wisconsin's first coronavirus death had it not been for his sister's quick thinking and Milwaukee VA care.
Wisconsin unemployment claims top half a million as coronavirus upends the economy
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 9:31 PM
Unemployment claims top half a million in Wisconsin
Brown County coronavirus: 11 dead, 1,500 infected, and meatpacking not only source of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 9:06 PM
The county added five people to the local COVID-19 death toll and emphasized that people's behavior, not just their jobs, is a factor.
79-year-old man dies after fight over parking dispute in La Crosse Menards parking lot
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2020 at 9:02 PM
Russell W. Paulson, 79, died after getting into a fight with another man at Menards in La Crosse. Police say a parking dispute started the fight.
