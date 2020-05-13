Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for May 13, 2020
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Former Vice President Joe Biden among Obama officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM
U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley made the request in a letter to top Trump administration officials.
It’s okay to not feel okay, says Madison College doctor
by Raymond Neupert on May 13, 2020 at 7:58 PM
As the days of Safer At Home continue to stretch together, it’s important to take some time to work on your mental well being Doctor Carola Pfortner with Madison College says one good step is to find a routine for yourself to help make time […]
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 7:58 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
DOJ identifies Green Bay officers, victim involved in May 9 fatal shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM
Officers Roman J. Trimberger and Nicholas J. Walvort shot the armed man, who died from the injuries.
Sitting in a freezer for years, potential SARS vaccine now ready for trial on usefulness...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Three organizations have agreed to shepherd the vaccine through clinical trials, and to ensure that it is made safe and affordable.
Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM
Wisconsin took two more steps this week toward meeting all six of the criteria needed in order to move out of the “Safer at Home” restrictions and into Phase One of the Badger Bounce Back according to the Department of Health Services.
Guns for Drugs Bust in Lacrosse
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Executing a search warrant early Tuesday morning on Stoddard Street, La Crosse Police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Engen, 35-year-old Darren Engen and 23-year-old Rachel Brockway without incident.
Tomah Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2020 at 7:18 PM
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help support necessary blood levels by donating blood May 28 from noon - 5 p.m. at the Tomah Senior High School gym, 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah. Extra safeguards will be put […]
