Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for June 3, 2020
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peter Platten, who helped steer Packers, dead at 80
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM
Platten was lead director when the Green Bay Packers hired Mark Murphy as president and CEO.
Legal fight over next round of redistricting begins in Wisconsin before a single map is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM
The legal fight over the next round of redistricting in Wisconsin kicked off Wednesday, a year before lawmakers begin drawing election maps.
Facing coronavirus losses, UW System wants special legislative session for line of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 11:04 PM
UW President Ray Cross is asking lawmakers to meet quickly to make the changes.
What we know about extended curfews in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 10:33 PM
All the curfews start at 9 p.m. Monday but some details differ.
Country USA, Rock USA music festivals in Oshkosh canceled due to coronavirus
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 3, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The County USA and Rock USA music festivals have been canceled for this summer, organizers announced Wednesday.
National Guard members will remain in Green Bay to protect public buildings until curfew...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 10:20 PM
Around 125 members of the National Guard patrolled the police department, courthouse, and city hall to protect public property.
With 7 incumbents left or on their way out, fall elections will reshape state Senate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 8:12 PM
Seven incumbents have recently left or plan to retire.
Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with Korina Aghmar on contact tracing
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2020 at 8:09 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin health and science reporter Madeline Heim will be talking with Korina Aghmar, nursing supervisor for Outagamie County's public health division.
