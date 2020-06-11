Watch: Our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 11, 2020 at 11:41 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five for Thursday, June 11
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 11, 2020 at 11:41 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a weekly five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans — and one Democrat — call for Gov. Evers to fire staffer who secretly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM
Republicans and one Democratic lawmaker are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to fire whoever in his office made a secret recording of a conversation.
Free DC trips for Wisconsin veterans and all other Honor Flights postponed through the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 11:09 PM
All Honor Flight hubs in the U.S., including five in Wisconsin, postponed trips for veterans to D.C. through the end of 2020 because of coronavirus.
St. Norbert College creates George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to tackle 'systemic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM
St. Norbert joined institutions across the country in creating a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to honor Floyd.
The only finalist for the UW System's top job is a white man, and critics say his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM
Jim Johnsen appears to be a lock for the job, though questions swirl about his time as president of the University of Alaska System.
Evers urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19
by Bob Hague on June 11, 2020 at 9:20 PM
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased for second straight day Thursday. The Department of Health Services reported 333, or 3.9 percent of more than 9,000 tests came back positive. That follows 2.8 percent positive […]
Six Northwoods League teams to start play July 1st
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Another “pod” of Northwoods League teams comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks will return for play this summer starting July […]
In secret recording, Vos says immigrant 'culture' was to blame for COVID-19 outbreak in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 8:31 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos blamed the culture of immigrant populations for a coronavirus outbreak in Racine County, according to a secret recording.
