WATCH Now: Real or not, UFOs arrive once again in Wisconsin village
UFO Day celebrates the strange appearance of lights in 1987 over Belleville.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Tony Evers as a child watched his dad combat a deadly disease plaguing society. In 2020,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Gov. Tony Evers faces a challenge from Republican Tim Michels in a tight race in which the coronavirus pandemic continues to reverberate.
-
Imagine driving to Minneapolis just for meat. Culturally appropriate foods are vital,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Tomatillos, plantains, jicama, bokchoy, jalapenos, garlic, collard greens and aquaponic lettuce are some of the foods Wisconsinites have requested.
-
Wisconsin DOT and Mayor Cavalier Johnson partner with Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is featured in a new ad where he urges residents to "control your drive."
-
Ron Johnson hitting the road with 10-day, 60-stop bus tour to close contentious Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 8:13 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will be joined by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida at first stop in Franklin.
-
Sevastopol, NWTC launch Door County Machining Program for high school students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM
High school students now can get credits toward NWTC's CNC Technician diploma. Officials hope the program spurs boosts the in-demand career field.
-
Green Bay-area trick-or-treat times, days for Halloween 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, in the cities, villages and towns in Brown County.
-
Ron Johnson to Make Stop in Mauston on October 31st
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM
-
Local WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball and Soccer Scores from Thursday 10/27
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Juices Plum City/Elmwood Earns Trip To Sectional Final in Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM
