WATCH NOW: Kleefisch campaigns with former Gov. Walker in La Crosse County ahead of Tuesday's primary
Inflation reduction bill to get vote this weekend, says Sen Baldwin
by Raymond Neupert on August 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM
Action is likely in the U.S. Senate this weekend, on a measure to bring down inflation. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin says the Inflation Reduction Act will help push down prices on drugs and food, and enforce corporate tax laws “This […]
Bice: GOP attorney general candidate Eric Toney said he wouldn't vote for 'Dumb dumb...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM
The text messages were released by a longtime supporter of Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney who is upset with his pro-Trump campaign.
Some Brown County Board members want to extend county sales tax into 2037 — long past...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Supporters on the Brown County Board say it helps county reduce debt while keeping tax rate low and paying for capital projects.
Bice: Tim Michels is outraged over the Keystone XL pipeline cancellation. He felt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM
In a 2019 interview, Tim Michels said his company could easily shift from working on pipelines to doing renewable energy.
HS Football Team Preview – Westfield Pioneers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM
HS Football Team Preview – Wautoma Hornets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM
Wisconsin veterans cheer passage of PACT Act
by Bob Hague on August 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM
The PACT Act, legislation supporting veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins is ready for President Joe Biden’s signature following this week’s passage by the U.S. Senate. “This will affect 3.2 million veterans because many […]
Daley, Robert J. Age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM
2 Juneau County Men Part of Millston Burglary in Jackson County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM
