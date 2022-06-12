Watch now: Brewing experience adds another story line to Old World Wisconsin
Brewing beer over a wood fire and fermentation in oak barrels will help tell the brewing heritage of Wisconsin.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Hot, humid weather is on the way for Wisconsin this week, with temperatures reaching into...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM
This will be a good week to check your air conditioning or plan an afternoon at a library, movie theater or mall.
Judge orders Michael Gableman to appear in person and testify Friday in lawsuit over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2022 at 4:22 AM
Gableman will testify at the same time the Wisconsin Elections Commission is set to meet to elect a new chairman.
Judge finds Michael Gableman's office in contempt during tense court appearance in which...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2022 at 4:14 AM
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman to testify Friday in a lawsuit accusing Gableman of not turning over public records.
See photos from 2022 Bellin Run
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM
The Bellin Run was held in person after two years of being virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Green Bay police locate missing 4- and 5-year-old girls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM
Both girls are nonverbal and do not speak at all, police said. They were last seen in the area of St. George and Harvey streets.
Wisconsin congressional delegation offers split response to Jan. 6 hearing as Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Wisconsin's congressional delegation offered a divided response to the first Jan. 6 committee hearing Thursday night.
Data shows a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin decreased throughout the week starting June 5, data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows.
The embattled chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission resigns at the request of Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II resigned Friday, a month after he rescinded parole for a man who killed his wife in front of their children.
Wisconsin Elections Commission picks Republican tax attorney as its new chair
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Don Millis, newly appointed to the commission, was picked as chair over Robert Spindell, a Republican who posed as a fake elector for Donald Trump.
