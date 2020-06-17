Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with president and CEO of St. Paul Elder Services Sondra Norder
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin health and science reporter Madeline Heim will be talking with Sondra Norder, president and CEO of St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna.
UPDATE: Green Bay gas leak repaired after closing parts of two east side streets Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Leak, discovered shortly before 4 p.m., was centered near Bellevue and East Mason streets. Parts of Charles and Hartung streets were closed.
Wisconsin Elections Commission approves sending 2.7 million absentee ballot request forms...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 10:29 PM
State election officials signed off on a plan to send absentee ballot request forms to most registered voters despite a last-minute push by a lawmaker to halt the effort.
Gov. Evers to give $80 million to K-12, higher education institutions in response to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 9:31 PM
The emergency funding comes from the almost $2 billion in federal dollars the state received to fight COVID-19 under the CARES Act.
Juneteenth flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol for first time in history
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 9:19 PM
The flag commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. will fly over the Capitol's East Wing, replacing for a day the rainbow Pride Flag.
Hunting group files lawsuit against DNR over cancellation of hunter safety courses during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Hunter Nation prepared the lawsuit after finding that hunter safety courses were being canceled after the end of Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order.
Green Bay mom and daughter both died with COVID-19, were among 32 Brown County deaths in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM
The two women had family who worked at meatpacking plants where outbreaks were reported.
Packers to close operations Friday to commemorate Juneteenth
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free. Packers, NFL and several teams are observing the day.
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Wausau is up for sale for $425,000
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM
The Charles and Dorothy Manson house is "an excellent example of the (Usonian) style," said Peggy Veregin, of the Wisconsin Historical Society
