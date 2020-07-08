Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with Dr. Tiffany Green, assistant professor at UW-Madison
Join us for our conversation with Dr. Tiffany Green, an assistant professor at UW-Madison who studies racial disparities in health care.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
'We were just elated': Sheboygan businesses say Ryder Cup postponement hurts, but better...
by Sheboygan Press on July 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Some local business owners say postponing the tournament is a better alternative to a Ryder Cup without fans.
-
Donald Driver Charity Softball Game put on hold due to coronavirus concerns
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 8, 2020 at 6:19 PM
The game was scheduled for July 26 at Fox Cities Stadium with a special Super Bowl championship reunion.
-
Video shows kids kayaking down flooded street in Janesville
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2020 at 6:04 PM
The street floods about once a year, and the LaVeen family makes the most of it.
-
Columbus, Wisconsin, leaders vote to remove statue of its namesake
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM
A month after a 16-year-old launched a petition for its removal, a small Wisconsin town voted to move its large Christopher Columbus statue.
-
Gov. Tony Evers tries to revive long-stalled I-94 project in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2020 at 5:53 PM
Tony Evers is trying to revive a nearly $1 billion on-again, off-again construction project to rebuild I-94 between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges in Milwaukee.
-
Whistling Straits will wait until next year for Ryder Cup action
by Sheboygan Press on July 8, 2020 at 5:27 PM
The Ryder Cup has been postponed due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
State is providing PPE to businesses and schools
by WRN Contributor on July 8, 2020 at 4:47 PM
The state of Wisconsin is shipping millions of cloth face masks and other types of personal protective equipment to schools, food processors and businesses. Wisconsin Emergency Management is providing 4,200 infrared thermometers to public, charter […]
-
Summer concerts at area wineries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Area wineries' summer concert series are one activity being offered where people can enjoy live music while social distancing.
