Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with a Wisconsin biotech company leading the charge on coronavirus testing
Director of in vitro diagnostics operations at Promega Jennifer Romanin discusses the company’s role in producing the reagents that labs need for coronavirus testing.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 29, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 30, 2020 at 12:57 AM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 29, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
-
Justice Daniel Kelly will hear voter purge case
by Raymond Neupert on April 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly now says he will not recuse himself from the case involving a proposed purge of voters from the elections rolls. Kelly filed a brief with the courts on Wednesday, stating that since he was no longer in […]
-
Gov. Evers Hoping to Announce Ag Assistance Details Next Week
on April 30, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Wisconsin farmers and others in the agricultural industry could know as soon as next week if they will be receiving any direct assistance from the state to make up for losses attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic.
-
Popular Tomah Tractor Pull Cancels 2020 Event
on April 30, 2020 at 12:19 AM
The Budwiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull is the latest event to be called off because of the state's crack down on social distancing.
-
Deadline for State FFA Officer Applications Extended
on April 30, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Because of the current COVID-19 situation, the Wisconsin FFA Center announced it has extended the deadline for students to submit state FFA officer applications.
-
Online Championship Cheese Auction Raises $93,000
on April 30, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Dairy industry suppliers, marketers and processors joined the first-ever online Championship Cheese Auction last week and raised more than $93,000 to support the contest, scholarship programs and educational workshops of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers […]
-
County Leaders Want Details on COVID Cases at Cudahy Plant
on April 30, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Two Milwaukee County supervisors are demanding that the City of Cudahy and Smithfield Foods publicly disclose the number of employees who have tested positive for Coronavirus at the company's Patrick Cudahy meat packing facility.
-
Evers administration to cut state spending by five percent
by Bob Hague on April 30, 2020 at 12:09 AM
Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday that his administration is formulating plans to cut state operating budgets by five percent, or approximately $70 million, due to increased costs and decreasing revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic “This […]
-
Questions remain about Green Bay JBS plant after Trump order as advocates, relatives...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 11:03 PM
JBS may have no choice but to reopen after President Donald Trump required meat-processing plants to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.