Watch for buckling pavement as temps rise this week
Watch for buckling pavement as temperatures rise this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be alert and cautious, with hot temperatures forecast throughout the state creating conditions for pavement buckling to occur. BE ALERT: The rise in temperatures over the next several days could create conditions for pavement buckles across Wisconsin. […] Source: WRN.com
-
Minnesota passes recreational marijuana law. Here's what to know as Wisconsin further...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, joining Michigan and Illinois in nearly landlocking the Dairy State in legal weed.
-
3 GOP lawmakers make a new attempt to amend Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law to exempt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Republican lawmakers are again attempting to exempt pregnancy complications from the state's near-total abortion ban.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says the state is bracing for having to return federal pandemic funding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM
The agreement between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling includes clawing back about $30 billion in unspent relief.
-
-
Even if your child's school doesn't close, Green Bay kids might have to switch. Here are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM
While 11 Green Bay schools are recommended to close, students at over 20 schools would have to move under the plan.
-
Olsen, David C. Age 67 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM
-
Mullenberg, Mavin Hubert Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2023 at 3:18 PM
-
Hotek, Nancy Lee 81 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM
-
Collett, Betty Ann Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM
