Watch Coronavirus Five in Five for June 4, 2020
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Dairy Processor Grant Recipients Named
on June 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM
Nearly a dozen Wisconsin dairy companies have been named recipients of Dairy Processor Grants.
World Dairy Expo Decides to Cancel
on June 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM
Wisconsin's largest agricultural gathering of the year is a no go for 2020.
Report: Agriculture Remains Huge Contributor to Wisconsin Jobs
on June 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM
No matter what part of the state you are from, agriculture continues to have a large impact on the jobs in your county.
Tractor Accident Kills Iowa County Man
on June 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM
A 23-year-old Mineral Point man was killed Tuesday evening when the tractor he was driving lost control while traveling downhill.
May Class III Milk Price Announced at $12.14
on June 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM
The USDA announced that the May Federal Order Class III price was $12.
Large crowds expected to attend Green Bay protests this weekend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM
Protests are scheduled for noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday in downtown Green Bay, continuing events from the last week.
Sex trafficking in Wisconsin: Men accused of trafficking teen girl in 2019 face federal...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM
Five others were also charged with third-degree sexual assault and child enticement with exposure of intimate parts in relation to the case.
'We have to reimagine a new future': Wisconsin Native American tribes respond to COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 7:55 PM
Leaders of Wisconsin tribal nations say members are affected by a shortage of health care options and many are skeptical of government guidance.
