Watch Coronavirus Five in Five for April 28, 2020
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Tony Evers to reopen 34 Wisconsin state parks and forests with special conditions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Natural Resources to re-open 34 state parks and forests on Friday under special conditions.
-
'I do not fear the Devil nor COVID-19': Wisconsin police chief asks governor to end Safer...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Colby-Abbotsford Chief Jason Bauer said he meant to use the devil as a metaphor but believes Gov. Evers should relax his stay-at-home order.
-
'Staff are tired, worn out': Stevens Point nurse answers desperate call for help with...
by Stevens Point Journal on April 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM
Amy Koelemay had to overcome a fear of needles and blood to become a nurse. Now she provides care in the biggest COVID-19 hot zone in the U.S.
-
Miss Wisconsin pageant in Oshkosh postponed due to coronavirus
by Oshkosh Northwestern on April 28, 2020 at 9:29 PM
The Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen competitions will now take place Aug.19 through 22. It was originally scheduled for June.
-
Wisconsin Democrats will hold virtual convention in June
by WRN Contributor on April 28, 2020 at 9:00 PM
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has scrapped plans for an in-person state convention. WisPolitics.com reported Tuesday that state party chair Ben Wikler made the decision to hold a virtual event June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers […]
-
COVID-19 crisis intensifies at Wisconsin food plants: 1 dead, 100 more test positive
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 8:56 PM
The scope of the coronavirus problem at Wisconsin food processing plants is unknown as officials won't disclose key numbers.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reach 300
by Bob Hague on April 28, 2020 at 8:37 PM
Wisconsin’s reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday increased by 19 since Monday. That’s the largest one-day increase since April 4, and brings total statewide deaths to 300. One of those deaths was in Brown County, where the state’s […]
-
-
Brown County surpasses 900 coronavirus cases and reports its third COVID-19 death; over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 7:54 PM
Health officials did not provide details about the third resident who died from the coronavirus.
