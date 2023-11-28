Watch as Gov. Tony Evers lights the Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree

Continuing a decades-long tradition, Gov. Tony Evers lights the state Capitol Christmas tree Friday. The 30-foot Balsam fir was donated by Marge Van Heuklon of Rhinelander. It was planted in 2005 as a memorial to Frank Magnus, a World War…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.