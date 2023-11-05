Watch a Bobcat released into the wild in Wisconsin after 3-month rehabilitation
The animal was found in July malnourished and alone and was nursed back to health along with three other orphans from northern Wisconsin.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Uw-Madison prof says planting a “bee lawn’ is a good idea
by Raymond Neupert on November 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM
As you finish up your lawn care for the winter, a UW Madison botanist says you might consider planting more than just turf next year. Professor Paul Koch says a flowering lawn is a good way to help your environment. “That will […]
Bill would reduce distance for poll watchers to observe
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM
How close should poll watchers be allowed to observe? A bill from Representative Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc) would reduce the range from between 3 and 8 feet to 3 feet or less. “If you’re an observer you should be able to observe,” […]
