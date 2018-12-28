Wasilk, Judith (Judi) Age 71 of Friendship
Judith “Judi” A. Wasilk, age 71, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 4:00 pm. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose
Cemetery, Friendship, at a later date.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Judi was born August 27, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to Henry and Margaret Hudson Sr. She married Lawrence S. Wasilk on January 8, 1990 in Chicago, Illinois. Judi enjoyed spending time with her children grandkids and great grandkids. Judi loved big family gatherings. Loved having her house filled with noise and laughter. She enjoyed baking cookies with the grandkids gardening, music, especially Elvis Presley and dancing. She enjoyed trips to the casino and going out for lunch.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Margaret Hudson Sr.; husband, Lawrence Wasilk; granddaughter, Alyssa Nicole Goebel; brothers: Henry Hudson Jr., William Hudson, and Frank Hudson; sisters: Margaret Hudson, Marie Barksdale, and Mary Silvestri.
Survivors:
Son: Steven (Christie) Kundert
Daughter: Shannon (Michael) Goebel
Daughter: Shellie Kundert
Daughter: Debra Wasilk-McGowan
Son: Brian (Jessica) Wasilk
Grandchildren: Cassie, Dustin, Allison, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Dylan, Brady, and Bryce
Great-Grandchildren: Julianna, and Tyler
Brother: Charlie (Arlene) Hudson
Brother: John Hudson
Brother: Roger Hudson
Sister: Sharon (Joe) Zizzo
Sister: Janice Lundsford
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
