Wasilk, Judith (Judi) Age 71 of Friendship

Judith “Judi” A. Wasilk, age 71, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 4:00 pm. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose

Cemetery, Friendship, at a later date.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Judi was born August 27, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to Henry and Margaret Hudson Sr. She married Lawrence S. Wasilk on January 8, 1990 in Chicago, Illinois. Judi enjoyed spending time with her children grandkids and great grandkids. Judi loved big family gatherings. Loved having her house filled with noise and laughter. She enjoyed baking cookies with the grandkids gardening, music, especially Elvis Presley and dancing. She enjoyed trips to the casino and going out for lunch.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Margaret Hudson Sr.; husband, Lawrence Wasilk; granddaughter, Alyssa Nicole Goebel; brothers: Henry Hudson Jr., William Hudson, and Frank Hudson; sisters: Margaret Hudson, Marie Barksdale, and Mary Silvestri.

Survivors:

Son: Steven (Christie) Kundert

Daughter: Shannon (Michael) Goebel

Daughter: Shellie Kundert

Daughter: Debra Wasilk-McGowan

Son: Brian (Jessica) Wasilk

Grandchildren: Cassie, Dustin, Allison, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Dylan, Brady, and Bryce

Great-Grandchildren: Julianna, and Tyler

Brother: Charlie (Arlene) Hudson

Brother: John Hudson

Brother: Roger Hudson

Sister: Sharon (Joe) Zizzo

Sister: Janice Lundsford

Source: WRJC.com





