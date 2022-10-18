Was Ron Johnson 'set up' by the FBI?
Sen. Johnson’s comments came after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said at the debate the FBI warned Johnson “he may be a Russian asset.”
Wesley Brice convicted of injuring bartender, killing man who had been waiting for a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Lawyers for Wesley J. Brice had argued that he was not fit to stand trial because of mental issues. But Judge John Zakowski ruled him competent.
Even though acceptance of LGBTQ community is high, incidents of harassment, intimidation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Acceptance of everyday slurs against LGBTQ community can create a climate that emboldens public officials and politicians to marginalize their lives.
Who has your vote in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate, governor races in the general election Nov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Wisconsin voters express what issues matter the most to them ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
In rare three-way race for Shawano County Assembly seat, two Republicans and a Democrat...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM
Six-way primary first led to a two-way race in the general election. But then the Republican Party endorsed the runner-up, who's running as a write-in.
Tim Michels suggests he wouldn't enforce the 1849 abortion law, but his campaign quickly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 18, 2022 at 9:16 PM
The Republican candidate for governor also said he is open to breaking apart Milwaukee Public Schools and the state Department of Natural Resources.
Packers' Jaire Alexander pledges up to $20,000 to support Toys for Tots campaign
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 8:58 PM
Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander support annual Toys for Tots campaign.
Bellin Health Oconto Clinic temporarily closes due to burst pipe; patient appointments...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 8:44 PM
While repairs are being made, patients at Bellin Health Oconto Clinic will have their appointments switched to nearby facilities.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PENDING BOARD OF REVIEW IN THE CITY OF MAUSTON
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM
MBMC Blood Drive in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM
