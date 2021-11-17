Warren’s Man Facing Charges After Pointing Gun During Fight

A 20 year old Warren’s man is facing charges in Juneau County after pointing a gun at people and threatening to hit a truck with an infant child inside. The incident took place in March in the Town of Kingston. 20 year old Tyler Juracich apparently threatened the witnesses with a gun as he was upset the witnesses were on his land. Juracich pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot everyone. Juracich also threatened to back his vehicle into the witness’s vehicle which had an infant inside of it. Juracich attacked one of the witnesses biting the witness on the head and neck. Juracich will have a court appearance on January 19th of 2022.

Source: WRJC.com







