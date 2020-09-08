Warrens Man Charged with Credit Fraud for Book Re-Sale Scheme

A Warrens man is facing charges of Credit Fraud and Obstructing an Officer. 65 year old Gary Fike is accused of stealing a credit card number from a Virginia resident and using the card to purchase book fraudulently. The books were part of a resale scheme. There were over $5000 dollars’ worth of books used in the resale scheme. Fike also allegedly used the stolen car to purchase a sewing machine worth $523.

Source: WRJC.com







