Warrens Looking for Eldest Resident for Sesquicentennial Celebration   

Organizers of the Warrens Sesquicentennial Celebration are seeking nominees for the title of Oldest Warrens Area Resident. Activities marking the Warrens Sesquicentennial Celebration will begin on Memorial Day and continue through the Warrens Cranberry Festival. The majority of the 150th anniversary celebration will occur July 3-4. The contest for Oldest Warrens Area Resident is open to anyone born in 1932 or earlier who has lived most of their life in the Warrens area. For information on how to apply send an email to info@villageofwarrens.com or contact Lorry Erickson at (608) 378-3014.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.