Warrens Clinic Offering Same Day and Next Day Appointments on Monday

The Tomah Health Warrens Clinic will begin offering same day and next day appointments beginning September 14th.

Tomah Health Emergency Services and Warrens Clinic director Suzanne Downing said the decision to schedule appointments at the clinic located off Interstate 94 at Warrens will help to reduce patient wait times while enhancing care.

Downing said patients will be able to schedule same day or next day appointments by calling the clinic, or seek services in person without an appointment if provider openings are available.

Opened in 2008, Downing said the Warrens Clinic sees a little over five-thousand patient visits a year, which has taken some stress off the Tomah Health Emergency and Urgent Care Departments at the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive.

Downing said the Warrens Clinic will continue to provide a wide range of services for people with minor injuries or illnesses including a prescription medication machine for necessary medications.

The Warrens Clinic is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a-m to 6 p-m.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.