Warrens Clinic Hours Changed
Please note that effective March 21 our Warrens Clinic will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. The clinic will be open Monday – Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Also due to staffing, the clinic will be closed Thursday, March 19.
Source: WRJC.com
