Warrens Clinic Hours Changed

Please note that effective March 21 our Warrens Clinic will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. The clinic will be open Monday – Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Also due to staffing, the clinic will be closed Thursday, March 19.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.