Warren, Patti Ann Age 60 of Adams

Patti Ann (Ward) Warren, age 60, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022 at her home.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Patti was born November 2, 1962 in West Allis WI to Beverly and Ted Ward. She was the youngest of two girls. Patti grew up in Milwaukee until 1975 when the family moved to Easton, Wisconsin. Growing up she spent time at Hales Corner Race Track watching her dad race. On weekends the family would come up north for family time. In the summer Patti and Lori would ride horses, and in the winter the family belonged to the Easton Snow Seekers where they snowmobiled.

Later in life during her free time she shot pool in both women’s and men’s leagues. She also played softball in Adams County women’s softball league along with her mom and sister. In 1992, Patti married Randy Warren and they had one daughter. They separated in 2002. Patti worked at Brakebush for many years. After Breakbush, Patti worked at The Family Affair Restaurant as a waitress. In 2010, Patti started working 3rd shift at the Mobile Station by Kalahari for 11 years. After Kwik Trip bought out the Mobile Stations, Kwik Trip hired her on.

In 2002 Patti started dating Mike Sobek who was her life partner.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Bev Ward; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by life partner, Mike Sobek of Adams, WI; son, Jake (Britny) Dahl of Madison, WI; daughter, Katlyn Warren of Madison, WI; 2 grandsons: Arlo and Miles of Madison, WI; sister, Lori Ward of Adams, WI; nephew, Caleb Molnar of Baraboo, WI. Patti is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, many friends, and her 4 legged daughter, Daisy Mae.

Source: WRJC.com







