Warp, Darlene “Dee” Ida Age 84 of Adams

Darlene “Dee” Ida Warp, age 84 of Adams Wisconsin, went to join her Lord, at home surrounded by family, on Friday May 24, 2024.

A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 2, at the Roche-A-Cri Lions Park, Arkdale Wisconsin, from 2 to 6, with food starting at 3 pm.

Dee was born November 2, 1939 in Newton Township, Marquette County, to the parents of Arden and Leona {Schrank} Kottke. She grew up in Coloma, Wisconsin and graduated from Westfield High School in 1957. She married Samuel Hans Warp Sr. on January 4, 1958. She worked for over 20 years at Don Smith Sales in Adams, where she made many friends.

In her younger years Dee enjoyed dancing and playing the accordion. Later she enjoyed bowling, traveling, Nascar, her flowers, gardening, and canning in the summer, watching the Packers, and sewing and baking the rest of the year. She always insisted on dark chocolate and old country music. After retiring, her week focused on regularly attending exercise class with the same group of ladies. Which carried over to lunches, birthday parties, and much laughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arden and Leona Kottke, older sister Marcella “Sal”, younger sister Virginia “Gin”, and grandson Chase A. Schweitzer.

She is survived by her four children, Sam (Jean) Warp Jr, Cheryl Schweitzer, Scott Warp, and Steve (Bobby Sue) Warp, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they provided for mom in her final weeks.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.