Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades

Warm weather has forced the federal officials to suspend the annual wolf-moose count in Isle Royale National Park for the first time in more than six decades. Isle Royale is an island in Lake Superior just south of Thunder Bay,…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.