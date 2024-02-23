Warm weather brings a taste of spring to central and western United States
A warm front is sweeping springlike weather across a large swath of the country in what is usually one of the coldest months of the year. The rare warmup is sending people out of their homes to enjoy the winter…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Ethics Commission refers Brandtjen for prosecution in campaign finance scheme
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending investigations into alleged campaign finance violations by a state lawmaker, a Donald Trump fundraising committee, and a Trump supporter who challenged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. State Representative […]
-
Planned Parenthood to ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional...
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 5:13 PM
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin wants the state Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional right. The organization which provides abortion services at three Wisconsin clinics announced Thursday that it will file a petition directly with the […]
-
Potawatomi leader delivers State of the Tribes address
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 5:05 PM
Thursday’s annual State of the Tribes Address brought attention to issues confronting Wisconsin’s tribal communities. In a briskly paced 20 minute address, Forest County Potawatomi Chair James Crawford highlighted issues that […]
-
Evers expected to veto PFAs bill
by Bob Hague on February 23, 2024 at 4:55 PM
Legislation designed to help clean up PFAS chemicals contamination is ready for action by Governor Tony Evers. And the Democratic governor has already signaled that action will be a veto, over concerns that it fails to provide the Wisconsin […]
-
Shari Sarazin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2024 at 7:10 PM
-
Zak, David J. Age 66 of Onalaska
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM
-
City Alder Darryl Teske Kicks Off Campaign for Mayor of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2024 at 3:23 PM
-
2024 Juneau County Board of Supervisors Primary Results (Top 2 Vote Getters move on to...
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2024 at 7:20 PM
-
Pekala, Phillip J. Age 51 of Polar, and formally of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2024 at 5:50 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.