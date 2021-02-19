WAPL morning host Len Nelson suspended for Rush Limbaugh Facebook post
‘A liberal’s dream’ – JFC co-chairs critique Evers’ budget proposal
by Bob Hague on February 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM
The Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee are not enthusiastic about Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget. The finance committee will rewrite the $91 billion dollar, two year spending plan from the Democratic […]
Former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus exploring run for Wisconsin governor, U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM
The last race Priebus ran was for state Senate in 2004. He lost to Bob Wirch, a Democrat who still holds the seat.
Jefferson, Dale Robert Age 82 of Sun Lakes, AZ and formerly of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM
Bice: Campaign manager quits superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr's campaign
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM
To win in April, superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr may have to shift to the right — something that would be unpalatable to her Democratic campaign manager.
WAPL morning host Len Nelson suspended for Rush Limbaugh Facebook post
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM
The radio station released a statement that said Nelson's personal views aren't reflective of the core values of WAPL or Woodward Radio Group.
A camel at the Capitol and inflatable palm trees: Act 10's wildest moments
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM
Here are some of the wild, intense, weird or downright wacky moments from Act 10 that we'll never forget.
Bottled water doesn't solve all problems for residents with PFAS-contaminated water
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM
Scott Manley says "Nobody's health is at risk right now" from PFAS contamination, as long as they are receiving bottled drinking water
Local Girls Basketball Sectional Semi-Final Scores from Thursday February 18th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM
'Your work sets them off on their journey': Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Howard-Suamico and Pulaski teachers among those honored in annual education awards program
