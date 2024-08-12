Want to speed up a road or transit project? Just host a political convention
Cities seldom launch big-ticket infrastructure projects to host a political convention, but landing the high-profile events often provides a nudge to speed up construction. Chicago had planned to reopen a long-shuttered elevated train station near the United Center more than…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 12, 2024 at 8:41 PM
The Brewers start a series that we may see again in October, the Badgers have a new starting quarterback, and the Packers reflect on their preseason win at Cleveland.
-
Volden, Bruce E. Age 73 of Westby
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Nekoosa Papermakers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM
-
Edwards, Terrence G. “Slo” Edwards Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:21 PM
-
Watson, Robert J. “Bob” Age 73 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:09 PM
-
Bloomer, Michael G Age 65 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:03 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Janesville man taken into custody after standoff (JANESVILLE) A Janesville man is in custody following a Sunday standoff. Police report that 37-year-old Patrick E. McConnell had an active arrest warrant out of Milwaukee. He had was located at a […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 12, 2024 at 10:03 AM
The Brewers lose their series finale and have their five-game winning streak snapped, plus the Packers open the preseason with a win and the Olympics comes to a close.
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Adams-Friendship Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2024 at 4:12 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.