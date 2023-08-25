Want to be an organic vegetable farmer? This program is growing the workforce.
Wisconsin is home to the first registered apprenticeship program for organic vegetable farm management in the U.S.
Native American gravesites discovered under church parking lot in northern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM
A tribal member noticed a deformity in the form of a depression on a section of the parking lot's surface.
You need an antibiotic, but it's not available. How drug shortages force doctors to pick...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Nationally and in Wisconsin, supplies of many generic drugs have been running low. It's not a new problem, but it's becoming more concerning.
Gilbert: The Milwaukee presidential debate gave Republicans a view of a post-Trump GOP
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The Republican debate in Milwaukee served as a clarifying glimpse in to the GOP and its presidential field.
Brown County mental health subcommittee given 8 months to come up with specific strategies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
In its third incarnation, the Brown County mental health subcommittee has a lot to prove. Here's what one county has done to improve community health.
Did Vivek Ramaswamy plagiarize Barack Obama during the Republican presidential primary...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 3:47 AM
Chris Christie said Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sounded like "ChatGPT" during the debate tonight in Milwaukee.
A record 530 people died by firearm suicide in Wisconsin last year. These gun stores hope...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 1:33 AM
Gun store owners in Wisconsin and across the country are offering to take in firearms from people who want to store their guns during difficult times.
Candidate steps forward after Door County judge says he won't seek reelection after 24...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 12:31 AM
Circuit Court Judge D. Todd Ehlers, a Door County native, won't seek reelection in April 2024, and one person has announced she'll run for the seat.
