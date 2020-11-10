Walter (Rauls), Janice Lucille, Age 89 of Adams

Janice Lucille (Rauls) Walter, age 89 of Adams, died Monday, November 02, 2020 at Rosemore in Wild Rose, Wisconsin, surrounded by family.

Funeral services are being withheld at this time due to COVID. The celebration of life will be announced at a future date and time.

Janice was born, September 22, 1931, in Madison WI, to Anton John and Regina (Kalschuer) Rauls. She spent her childhood around Springfield Corners and moved to Madison after graduation. On October 21, 1950, she married Lawrence ‘Ole’ Walter and they had two sons Larry and Steven Walter. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Janice was always there to try and lend a helping hand. She was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with each one of their accomplishments. She spread her light wherever she went and touched many hearts along the way.

Thank you to the many close friends, that helped along the way as Alzheimer’s, slowly took over. We appreciate everyone that helped keep ‘Speedy’ moving.

Janice is survived by her children, Larry and Susan (Kosabud) Walter and Steven and Lousie (Pautzke)Walter. Grandchildren, Crystal Wormet, Carrie Sundene, Lindsay Walter and Emerald Walter. Great-Grandchildren, Autumn Wormet, Nicholas Sundene, Hoyt Wormet and Lakelyn Wormet. She is further survived by many more family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to the Adams VFW/Ladies Auxiliary.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisted the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







