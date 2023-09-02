Walsh, Marion Elizabeth Age 99 of Juneau County

Marion Elizabeth Gerhardt Walsh, age 99, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023.

A memorial mass for Marion will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lyndon Station. Visitation will take place from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Marion will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station following the service.

She is survived by her children, Roxann Walsh, Marion Maureen (Michael) Mallory, Edward Joseph Walsh, Kimberly (Mike) Walsh-Betthauser, and Kari E. Walsh; granddaughters, Briana Mallory Hunt, Eva Walsh, Kayleen Betthauser; grandsons, Joe Mallory, and John M. Walsh, and great-granddaughter Emma Claire Mallory, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward T. Walsh; her parents; her dear sister, Eileen (Robert) Roth; and her dear brother, John Carl “Pat” Gerhardt.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Marion, visit www.pichafuneralhome.com.

