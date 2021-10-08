Walsh, John Edward Age 90 of Mauston
John Edward Walsh, 90, of Mauston passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
John was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on April 25, 1931. He was the son of Mary (McGarty) and John Walsh. He was united in marriage to Shirley A. Fields on April 8, 1953. They were blessed with 10 children and raised them on the family farm.
John was a true Irishman and an avid farmer. Beginning with dairy, then beef. Later in life he solely became a cash crop farmer with his sons, taking great pride in his crops. He was known for driving around and checking on his crops daily. John founded Walsh Grain Farms, Inc. in 1980 – becoming one of his greatest accomplishments. John and his sons; John, James and David, also established Walsh Bio Fuels, LLC.
John had a love of tractor pulling dating back to 1949, beginning with local fairs pulling his Farmall 450 and IHC tractors. In the mid-80s, he and his sons advanced on to the national circuit with the Irish Challenger.
He served in the Korean War, 1951 to 1952.
John is survived by his children: Judy (Eugene) Neve, John (Jeanne) Walsh, James (Connie) Walsh, Daniel (Lisa) Walsh, David (Mary) Walsh, Jackie (Randy) Josing and Jane (Nathan Kasten) Walsh.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Raquel Yarroch, Tanya Walsh-Laehn, Christina Olson, Tera Walsh, Tammi Walsh, Michael Walsh, Kelsey Donovan, Matthew Walsh, Dionne Walsh, Keira Walsh, Daniel Walsh, Clayton Walsh, Seth Walsh, Alex Walsh, Marisa Walsh, Kadence Walsh, Danni Jo Mehne, Kourtney Salverson and Klaudia Salverson and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Shirley Walsh and their three children: Mary Ellen, Michael and Catherine; great granddaughters, Aislyn Yarroch and Mabel Walsh-Neuman; Parents John and Mary Walsh; brother James Walsh and sister Ellen Mae Buttner.
The Mass of Christian Burial; will be held at Noon, October 13, 2021- at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston with Father John Potaczek officiating.
Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation for Family and Friends from 10am – Noon on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be made to St. Patrick Catholic School, Mauston.
Source: WRJC.com
-
