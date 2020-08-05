Walmart Open Call – Attention Entrepreneurs

The application process for Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call is open now through August 10. We invite entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their shelf-ready, U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves to apply for the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers on October 1 via virtual pitch meetings.

The October 1 Open Call virtual event kicks off Walmart’s celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month and will include similar programming to previous years. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier-hopefuls. This year’s attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com.

During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains focused on the commitment we announced in January 2013 to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Open Call is one way in which we continue to invest in this commitment. To apply for Open Call or to share, please visit here. And, to join the conversation via your social channels use #WalmartOpenCall.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.