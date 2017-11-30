Walls of Wisconsin Rapids landmark flower shop coming down

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) – The walls of a city landmark that sold flowers for more than 100 years came tumbling down Thursday to clear the way for a new Central Wisconsin Cultural Center.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.