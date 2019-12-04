Walli, Mark Allen Age 52 of Mauston

Mark Allen Walli, age 52, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Trinidad Ysquierdo will officiate.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Mark was born May 1, 1967 in Cudahy, Wisconsin to George and Marlyss H. (Friday) Walli. The family moved to Adams and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1985. Mark worked for Cardinal Glass in Portage and later for Holiday Wholesale in Wisconsin Dells. He assisted with the construction of the stairs at Roche-a-Cri State Park.

Mark loved the outdoors; he enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, kayaking, hiking, and most of all, spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, and son.

Mark was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lipke.

Survivors:

Son: David M. Walli of Shawano, WI

Son: Jeremy A. Walli of Shawano, WI

Parents: George and Marlyss H. Walli of Adams, WI

Sister: Cindy Fairchild of Mauston, WI

Sister: Danette Banach of Milwaukee, WI

Sister: Jan Kadow of Kenosha, WI

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to invite friends and family for food/refreshment immediately following the service at Adams VFW.

